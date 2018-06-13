NeNe Leakes just revealed that her husband, Gregg Leakes, has been diagnosed with cancer.

“Our New Normal and the fight begins👊🏾,” The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 50, captioned an Instagram photo of Gregg sitting in front of a computer screen that read “Cancer” with a red line through it on Wednesday, June 13. “#f—kcancer🖕🏾🖕🏾🖕🏾🖕🏾#mdandersoncancercenter #yougotthis#iloveyou.”

NeNe announced in May that she was canceling her upcoming comedy shows because Gregg, 63, had been in the hospital for more than two weeks.

“First of all, I just want to say that I feel very blessed and extremely lucky to be able to do what I do. I’m so grateful that you guys purchased tickets to see me everywhere,” she said in an Instagram video on May 22. “I have to cancel my Albany, New York, show and my New York City Caroline’s show. Today marks the 15th day straight that Gregg has been in the hospital.”

“I find it very difficult to stand on stage and laugh and have a good time and give you guys your money’s worth knowing that my husband is in the hospital not feeling well. He has said to me over and over again, ‘Go on, go out there, have a good time, do the show, I’m going to be fine.’ But I find it mentally very hard for me to do that,” NeNe continued. “Gregg will be out of the hospital this week. He will be stronger, he will be better and we will be out here doing this show again in no time. Thank you for loving me! Thank you so much.”

Gregg’s health issues were also documented on a November 2017 episode of RHOA when he was hospitalization for a “dangerously low” heart rate.

“I heard his voice on the phone and I knew that he was afraid,” the Glee alum said during the episode. “Oh my God, what if Gregg doesn’t come home? What will they find? Is this something that Gregg’s not telling me? I can’t even imaging Gregg not walking on this earth. I can’t do this. Gregg has to get better.”

NeNe and Gregg tied the knot in 1997 and separated in 2010. Their divorce was finalized in 2011, but the duo later reconciled and remarried in 2013. Their second wedding was featured on a RHOA spinoff titled I Dream of NeNe: The Wedding.

