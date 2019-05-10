What drama? NeNe Leakes and her husband, Gregg Leakes, are finally back on good terms.

“We are doing good. We’re in a great place,” the Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 51, told Us Weekly exclusively while attending the Associates for Breast and Prostate Cancer Studies’ annual Mother’s Day luncheon in Beverly Hills on Thursday, May 9.

Throughout season 11 of the Bravo reality series, the status of NeNe and Gregg’s marriage was up in the air. After the real estate consultant, 64, was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in June 2018, he and his wife started sleeping in separate bedrooms in their Atlanta home. NeNe even confessed during the reunion that she had considered divorcing Gregg amid his health battle.

“Gregg, he’s a supporter. He’s always supported my career, and it just was hard for him to support [when he was sick],” NeNe explained to Us on Thursday. “I’m used to him being there, and the fact that he wasn’t there really hurt us because I was just like, ‘I don’t have him to go to for advice. I don’t have him to do anything because he’s sick in bed.’ And it was really tough on us.”

Through the hard times, the Glee alum found herself leaning on friends. “I’ve had a lot of people to surround me here and really show a lot of love, so that has really helped me a lot,” she told Us.

“I think a lot of people saw me coming unglued, and so a lot of people reached out and helped me and I couldn’t be more grateful,” she continued. “I had people emailing me: ‘Are you OK? Let’s go out to have a drink. Let’s go out to have dinner.’”

NeNe and Gregg tied the knot in 1997 and divorced in 2011, only to remarry in June 2013. The couple share son Brentt, 20, and both have other children from previous relationships.

With reporting by Carly Sloane

