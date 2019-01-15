Sticking together. NeNe Leakes’ husband, Gregg Leakes, defended the Real Housewives of Atlanta star after she admitted it’s difficult to be his caretaker as he battles cancer.

“We always hurt the ones we Love.. because they allow us to hurt them rather than snap back,” Gregg wrote alongside a pic of NeNe on Monday, January 14, via Instagram. “I’m tired of hurting my wife who is only trying to take good care of me and wants only the best for me too. She deserves much more for her hard efforts and tireless hours spent on me. I Pray to God to get it together..”

He concluded: “She’s done NO wrong… this is ALL on me……Cancer WILL change your Life…”

Gregg’s post comes after NeNe opened up about the stress of her husband’s illness during the Sunday, January 13, episode of RHOA.

The Glee alum revealed Gregg’s diagnosis of stage 3 colon cancer in June. She celebrated him feeling well enough to go to a casino on Tuesday, January 14, via Instagram.

“@greggleakes Happy your out in the casino doing what you love to do because for some strange reason, people seem to think your like stuck in a bed or hooked up to some sort of machine when that couldn’t be further from the truth!” NeNe captioned a photo of the duo, who retied the knot in 2013, two years after their divorce. “Enjoy your day and bring home some of that money hunni 💃🏾😜.”

Back in November, the Bravo star opened up exclusively to Us Weekly about Gregg’s health issues.

“I never knew that cancer could come into our lives and change it the way that it has. It’s been really hard for me, it really has,” NeNe said. “I mean, it’s been like a roller coaster. There are days where we have good days and Gregg has good days, then we have bad days and, you know, I feel alone, he feels alone. Because, you know, he sleeps downstairs, I sleep upstairs, out of all the years we’ve ever been together, we’ve never done that before.” (She explained that they were sleeping in separate rooms because Gregg was worried that his radiation treatments would affect his wife.)

“I feel like the day they told me that he had cancer, I feel like I lost my husband,” she continued. “I prayed so many nights just please give me back my husband because I do not have a partner right now.”

