Another one bites the dust. Following intense drama with NeNe Leakes, Kim Zolciak-Biermann will not return to The Real Housewives of Atlanta, a source confirms to Us Weekly.

“Kim and Bravo agreed she wouldn’t come back. None of the girls will film with her. They refuse,” the insider tells Us. The only one of the cast members who will work with her is Sheree Whitfield, “but it doesn’t look like she’s coming back either,” the source notes.

However, the news of Zolciak-Biermann leaving doesn’t come as much of a surprise to host Andy Cohen. The executive producer revealed in an interview on April 13 that he’d be “surprised” if she returned. “She left the reunion really unhappy. I don’t think this was a fun experience for her, and so I would be really surprised if she came back,” he told Entertainment Tonight. “It seemed very exciting, the idea of NeNe and Kim getting back together. I was hoping that the two of them would be able to have a little more fun. That really didn’t happen.”

Their feud has been brewing for years and came to a head in October when Zolciak-Biermann’s daughter Brielle Biermann posted a video on Snapchat, claiming she discovered cockroaches on Leakes’ bathroom floor. Leakes fired back saying that she was racist.

The Don’t Be Tardy star apologized to Leakes in an Instagram post on Sunday, April 15 … but the apology also included an accusation. “I am so sorry for what has happened @neneleakes. We both know the truth, we both know that if I wanted to, I could have a law suit for the lies you have spewed, tweeting out fake texts, implying I am racist, attacking me physically, claiming my daughter tweeted negative about you and your home, we both know these are lies,” she wrote. “I have reacted to it publicly and for that I am sorry. I should have risen above it. I personally will no longer engage with you on social media and perpetuate the hate. I am asking you to do the same. We are grown women with families. Enough is enough. I want us to move on. If you continue this, it will be because you are attempting to stay on the show and stay relevant and that’s on you.”

On Saturday, April 14, Zolciak-Biermann told TMZ that she will “never, never” appear again on RHOA, saying it was “too much stress, unneeded stress.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!