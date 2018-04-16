What a mea culpa. Kim Zolciak-Biermann apologized to NeNe Leakes on Sunday, April 15, but it seems she’s still not over her most recent feud with her Real Housewives of Atlanta costar.

“I am so sorry for what has happened @neneleakes,” Biermann wrote on Instagram. “We both know the truth, we both know that if I wanted to, I could have a law suit for the lies you have spewed, tweeting out fake texts, implying I am racist, attacking me physically, claiming my daughter tweeted negative about you and your home, we both know these are lies.”

She continued, “I have reacted to it publicly and for that I am sorry. I should have risen above it. I personally will no longer engage with you on social media and perpetuate the hate. I am asking you to do the same. We are grown women with families. Enough is enough. I want us to move on.”

The reality star, 39, closed out her message with a warning to Leakes: “If you continue this, it will be because you are attempting to stay on the show and stay relevant and that’s on you.”

Biermann’s comments come after she told TMZ on Saturday, April 14, that she will “never, never” appear on RHOA again, calling the Bravo series “too much stress, unneeded stress.” The reality personality has been involved in a war of words with her costar since Biermann’s daughter Brielle shared a video that allegedly showed a cockroach in Leakes’ bathroom. The Dancing With the Stars alum, 50, then accused the pair of being racist.

Leakes posted a message of her own on Instagram Sunday, shortly before the “Tardy for the Party” singer apologized. “I really wanna keep it 100 but sometimes you have to just keep it bout 75!” she wrote. “So many things happen behind the scenes that you guys just never get to know or see. I knew working with [Biermann] would be a mess and I’ve said it over and over and over again to ALL of my higher ups but what happens, I get reprimanded! I’m the bad guy! I wish I could speak so much more freely but it’s best not [to]. Sometimes you just have to let people see things for themselves which is what happened here!”

The Glee alum called out her costar as she wrapped up her rant: “I’ve been called everything in the book and painted so many different colors I have to wonder if I’m still black. Kim loves to push buttons, lie, talk s–t, insult, then become a victim when she’s called out on her s–t! Most people would love for me to be the bully but the only bully here is Kim and her plastic surgeon! Bye wax figure. I saw who you was a longggg time ago! Thankful for YOU, they have editing.” Leakes also called Biermann a “privileged piece of s–t” in a hashtag.

Leakes shared a follow-up note on Monday, April 16: “Loyalty is EVERYTHING that s–t really mean sum and you can’t sit at the table if you can’t bring NOTHING.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs on Bravo Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.

