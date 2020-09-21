The phrase “Goodbye, Kyle!” may have taken over Bravo in 2019, but in 2020, it feels like Kyle Richards is one of the only Bravolebrities fans haven’t bid adieu to.

Southern Charm, Vanderpump Rules, Below Deck and several Real Housewives franchises have had casting shake-ups at the top of the decade.

In addition to being the first season sans Lisa Vanderpump, season 10 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills marked the last for Denise Richards. Following Bethenny Frankel’s last-minute decision not to film season 12 of The Real Housewives of New York City, Tinsley Mortimer stopped shooting midseason. Before the reunion even aired, Dorinda Medley announced she was done with the series too.

“It’s usually a conversation,” Andy Cohen said at the Tribeca TV Festiva in 2018 when asked about when it’s the right time for a Housewife to leave their respective city. “At the end of every season, we talk to the women about what they have coming up and whether they want to come back. What they see for the future. Then we also look at the show and say, ‘How do we want to change the show?’ I think part of the reason the entire franchise is successful is it’s an ensemble show.”

He added: “It’s all about what’s best for the group. What’s best for the ensemble? How’s it going to be different? Do we want to continue this conversation? Do we want to pivot into a new conversation?”

In addition to several stars leaving on their own accord, the network cut ties with a number of personalities for their past racist behavior in 2020.

“There’s so much happening in the Bravo universe,” Cohen said in June after Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni were fired from Vanderpump Rules.“I will say this about what happened. I absolutely support Bravo’s decision, I think it was the right decision. … I’m not in charge of programming at Bravo anymore. I am not an executive producer of Vanderpump Rules. I don’t have anything to do with the show except I love it and that I host the reunions. I don’t produce the show so what I want people to know is I have no say in hiring and firing. … There is a lot more to discuss and we’re already having those discussions.”

Scroll through for a list of all the Bravolebrities who will no longer be featured on their respective shows: