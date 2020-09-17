Setting the record straight. Kristen Doute claimed she and Stassi Schroeder “weren’t fired” from Vanderpump Rules after their past racially insensitive remarks resurfaced earlier this year.

On Thursday, September 17, Schroeder, 32, gave her first interview since her removal from the Bravo reality series in June. The Next Level Basic author explained during an appearance on The Tamron Hall Show that she wanted to “take the time to get a greater understanding of everything” before speaking up about her past mistakes and their consequences. Hours after the vulnerable sit-down, Doute, 37, responded to several negative comments and cleared the air about what really went down.

Doute and Schroeder came under fire in June after former costar Faith Stowers claimed that they previously reported her for a crime she didn’t commit. The He’s Making You Crazy author, however, claimed “the police were not called.”

“There was never a police report, the police never had her name so she was never in harm’s way,” Doute replied to an Instagram comment on Thursday. “I understand me speaking up about this is going to create major backlash but I’m tired of the rumors. Neither [me or Stassi] are racist and have absolutely no hate.”

In a separate comment, the Michigan native said that the call occurred while they were filming the reality show, but the story line “didn’t air.”

“I called a tip hotline. At the time, I was told by multiple people that it was [Faith] and that she had a history,” Doute wrote. “That I’ve admitted and have publicly and privately apologized. I should have stayed out of it … I’m very grateful for those who want us to listen, learn and grow.”

Shortly after Stowers’ claims made headlines, both Doute and Schroeder issued public statements apologizing for their past behavior. Bravo confirmed in June that the network had cut ties with the two women, who were original cast members of the show. Newcomers Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni were also cut.

Now, Doute claims that the women weren’t technically “fired” from the show.

“We weren’t fired,” she wrote on Thursday. “They chose not to renew our contracts. That was their decision to make.”

Despite facing widespread criticism, Doute has been leaning on boyfriend Alex Menache for support in the aftermath of the scandal. He came to her defense against Instagram trolls on Thursday, asking them to try to see the situation from Doute’s perspective.

“For those of you who will twist every word Kristen and Stassi say against them, I pose a simple question,” he replied. “Is it possible to 1) admit your faults, grow, change and be an ally AND AT THE SAME TIME 2) correct falsities and explain motive? Or is it simply impossible to do both?”