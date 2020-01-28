Andy Cohen is always ready to get the tea from the Real Housewives. The Bravo producer did an impromptu interview with Tamra Judge following her departure from The Real Housewives of Orange County.

The 52-year-old reality TV star confirmed she was leaving the long-running series after 12 seasons on Saturday, January 25.

“It’s been a wild 12 years,” Tamra captioned a photo with husband Eddie Judge. “But it’s time for me to move on. Im sad to go but very excited about my future. Love ❤️ you guys ✌🏼.”

After a source told Us Weekly that Bravo offered Tamra a “part-time role,” which she declined, Cohen, 51, confirmed that the network wanted the Cut Fitness gym owner back for three episodes to “wrap up” her story.

“She didn’t want to do that. Listen, she’s been on the show for 12 years, we wanted to give her a send off,” the Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen host said on Radio Andy on Monday, January 27. “She has been an incredible housewife, she’s been dramatic, she has been great! We had been wanting to — not reinvent, but shake it up for a couple years.”

Later on Monday, Cohen connected with Tamra backstage at WWHL via Instagram Live.

“Everything you ever had going on has been a part of the show and our lives. We are like the mob,” Cohen said at the end of their 11-minute conversation. “We will be like, ‘Tamra can you come to BravoCon? Tamra, I need you on Watch What Happens Live.’”

Tamra replied, “I will always be there for you. Whatever you need.”

Scroll through for everything we learned from the Instagram Live: