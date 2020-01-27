The current and former cast of The Real Housewives of Orange County have mixed feelings about Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge leaving the long-running series.

“I will always be the OG of the OC, but it’s time to say goodbye to The Real Housewives of Orange County,” Vicki, 57, began on Friday, January 24, via Instagram. “It’s been an incredible ride for 14 years and I want thank all of you for your support, for your love and for ‘whooping it up’ with me along the way. I’ve been working on new projects that will be exciting, empowering and inspirational.”

The Coto Insurance CEO added that she “will have much more to say” about the situation on her upcoming podcast, “Whoop It Up with Vicki.”

“I hope you will join me with my new journey so please stay tuned,” she wrote. “I love all my fans, and I want to thank Bravo and Evolution for this incredible experience which my family and I have will never forget. #bravo #rhoc #whoopitipwithvicki @westwoodone @bravo @whoopitupwithvicki.”

The following day, Tamra, who joined the cast during season 3, confirmed she was also done.

“It’s been a wild 12 years,” the 52-year-old captioned a photo with husband Eddie Judge. “But it’s time for me to move on. Im sad to go but very excited about my future. Love ❤️ you guys ✌🏼.”

Vicki was quick to send Tamra support in the comments section. “We have shared so many great and not so great times together and it has been the ride of our lives. Thelma and Louise … now where do you want to go?!” she wrote on Saturday, January 25.

Us Weekly revealed at the time that Bravo offered Tamra a “part-time role,” but she declined. Producer Andy Cohen confirmed the news on Monday, January 27.

“We offered her three episodes and wrap out her story, that is true,” the Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen host, 51, said on Radio Andy. “She didn’t want to do that. Listen, she’s been on the show for 12 years, we wanted to give her a send off. She has been an incredible housewife, she’s been dramatic, she has been great! We had been wanting to — not reinvent, but shake it up for a couple years.”

Cohen added that he’s hopeful that this isn’t the end for Tamra on the Bravo series.

“I’m hoping — and this is not lip service — that she will come back, in some form, on this season or in the next couple,” he said on Monday. “I know she’s someone I always want to know about and check in on her.”

When asked about Tamra unfollowing him on Instagram, Andy quipped, “I didn’t realize that about the unfollowing, it’s a process.”

Scroll through for more reactions from the cast: