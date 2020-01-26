Vicki Gunvalson Weighs In on Tamra Judge's 'RHOC' Departure

Two peas in a pod. Vicki Gunvalson supported Tamra Judge‘s decision to leave The Real Housewives of Orange County just one day after she also announced her departure from the Bravo series.

“We have shared so many great and not so great times together and it has been the ride of our lives,” Gunvalson, 57, wrote in an Instagram comment on Saturday, January 25. “Thelma and Louise … now where do you want to go?!”

Judge, 52, revealed that she would not return to The Real Housewives of Orange County after season 14 in an Instagram post on Saturday.

“It’s been a wild 12 years. But it’s time to move on,” the reality star captioned a photo with her husband, Eddie Judge. “Im sad to go but I’m very excited about my future. Love you guys.”

Us Weekly exclusively revealed on Saturday that Judge, who joined RHOC for its third season in 2007, decided to depart the show because Bravo tried to demote her.

“They offered her a part-time role and she declined,” an insider said. “She was on the fence anyhow.”

One day earlier, Gunvalson also announced her own exit from the show.

“I will always be the OG of the OC, but it’s time to say goodbye to The Real Housewives of Orange County,” she wrote via Instagram on Friday, January 24. “It’s been an incredible ride for 14 years and I want thank all of you for your support, for your love and for ‘whooping it up’ with me along the way.”

Gunvalson has appeared on The Real Housewives of Orange County since season 1, which debuted in March 2006. She, Judge and Shannon Beador dubbed themselves “the Tres Amigas” over the seasons as they embarked on plenty of crazy antics.

Although she had housewife status for years, Gunvalson was demoted to a “friend” role in season 14.

Gunvalson told Us exclusively that the reason for her exit was because she and Bravo were “unequally aligned.” A source revealed to Us that the network didn’t ask her to return to the show because they wanted to offer her the “friend” role yet again.

“She made it very clear that she wouldn’t come back as a friend so they wouldn’t try to offer her that again,” the insider said.

The Real Housewives of Orange County executive producer Andy Cohen paid tribute to Judge on Saturday. “An unprecedented run from a woman who was always entertaining, surprising and dramatic – and never ever aged. And now she’s the queen of CBD,” he wrote via Twitter.

The Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen host, 51, also reacted to Gunvalson’s departure with a lengthy post on Instagram.

“I remember the first reunion I did with Vicki Gunvalson. Occasionally our eyes would meet as I grilled the other women, and she would wink at me optimistically and effervescently as both of her deep dimples shone,” he penned to the OG housewife on Friday. “She kept winking at me Year after year, and it always made my heart smile. Vicki is an original, who remained her authentic self from her Family Van-freakout through her last reunion.”

He added, “It’s so hard to remain exactly who you are after being on television for so long, but Vicki is one of a kind. Thank you for everything, @vickigunvalson – what a ride. And it’s not over. (This pic is actually from the Season 3 Reunion, and I always really liked it..) ❤️ 🍊 #RHOC.”