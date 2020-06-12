Down an apple. Tinsley Mortimer’s time on the Real Housewives of New York City came to a close on Thursday, June 11.

Us Weekly can confirm that the 44-year-old reality star won’t be featured when RHONY season 12 returns in July after a midseason hiatus.

During Thursday’s episode, viewers watched Tinsley pack up and leave New York to move to Chicago to be with her now-fiancé, Scott Kluth. Tinsley’s mother, Dale Mercer, and costars Leah McSweeney and Sonja Morgan were on hand to toast the socialite before she drove away.

“I, of course, am going to miss my new friendship with Leah and Sonja’s crazy antics with me,” Tinsley told Bravo cameras in a confessional. “I have changed so much since coming back to New York and moving into Sonja’s townhouse. … It’s taken me a little bit of time, but I finally feel like myself again. I feel confident again.”

Tinsley joined the cast of RHONY during season 9, which aired in 2017.

“I don’t think any of it would have happened without all the little bumps along the way,” she admitted on Thursday’s episode. “Thank you mugshot, thank you Sonja, thank you townhouse, thank you everybody else I met along the way. It’s been a great ride and I’m just so happy with where I am right now and so excited for my future. “

Us exclusively revealed in December 2019 that Tinsley stopped filming RHONY after she was noticeably missing from the cast trip to Mexico, which Sonja, Leah, Ramona Singer, Dorinda Medley and Luann de Lesseps documented on social media. She confirmed her engagement to Scott, 40, whom she dated on and off for three years, a month prior.

“She is moving for love,” an insider told Us at the time. “This is a very happy time in her life right now and everyone is rooting for her and Scott. They have addressed all their issues and no longer want to live without each other. She is very, very happy!”

While Tinsley left the series on good terms with Leah, Sonja and Ramona, her relationship with Dorinda, 55, remained rocky on Thursday’s episode.

“We didn’t end well, but I never really saw Tinsley when we weren’t filming,” Dorinda told Us in May about their friendship. “Tinsley has really told us nothing about her life. These are women, Ramona, Luann, and Sonja, and now Leah that really were calling me, engaged in my life, concerned, and know my life. Go to dinner with me … live in New York City. And I just thought that Tinsley was being a little bit like a know-it-all or something.”

The Real Housewives of New York City airs on Bravo Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.