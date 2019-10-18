



Tinsley Mortimer and her ex-boyfriend Scott Kluth are officially back together, Us Weekly confirms.

Radar Online first reported that the Real Housewives of New York City star, 44, and the Coupon Cabin CEO recently spent a weekend together in Toronto, Canada, which helped rekindle their romance.

“All the news came out at a Tea Party on Wednesday that all the housewives were at and was being filmed. Tinsley told the ladies about her and Scott’s trip to Canada together,” an insider told Us on Friday, October 18.

But this wasn’t just a rendezvous, according to the source. “They did reconnect and are fully back together. It’s clear that they are and she is smitten with him again. “

The on-again couple were were introduced by the Bravo personality’s former costar Carole Radziwill during season 9 of the reality series, which aired in 2017. Us revealed in June 2018 that the twosome had split, an insider saying at the time that the duo had “a complicated relationship.”

“She’s so busy in NYC and he’s so busy in Chicago that they are not exclusive right now because it’s long distance,” the insider told Us. “They’ve done this before, these little breaks.”

Shortly after Us broke the news, Mortimer confirmed the pair were “on a break” during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “It’s so hard to be in a relationship, particularly when we don’t live in the same town,” she told Andy Cohen at the time.

The couple eventually reconciled, Mortimer shared on the season 10 RHONY reunion, but in the trailer for season 11, the socialite was seen breaking down over the relationship.

“I’m literally f—king miserable,” Mortimer says through tears in the clip, adding that she wouldn’t move to Chicago until she has “a ring on my finger.”

Mortimer was previously married to her ex-husband, Topper Mortimer, from 2002 to 2010.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!