From Rhode Island to social media! The Real Housewives of New York City star Leah McSweeney went to war with Ramona Singer’s daughter, Avery, on Instagram amid the costars’ feud.

During the Thursday, May 28, episode, the cast of the Bravo reality series took a trip to Newport, Rhode Island, where Leah, who was previously sober for nine years, admittedly had too much to drink at dinner. While watching the scene play out on TV, Avery, 25, recorded clips of the Married to the Mob founder, 37, stumbling outside the Castle Hill Inn and shared them on her Instagram Stories.

“This is next level horrible. i am cringing,” the University of Virginia graduate captioned one video before turning to Ramona, 63, at their Manhattan home and saying, “This is nuts. I’m embarrassed for you. These people are crazy. How are you associated with them?”

Avery went on to call her mom the “voice of reason” and praised “my queen [for] handling this with grace.”

Leah, on the other hand, was less than thrilled with the posts. In response, she took to her Instagram Stories and uploaded screenshots of supportive messages she received from fans.

“@ramonasinger are you sure you wanna involve @averysinger in our drama?” she captioned one post. “She’s 25 so she’s fair game to me. In fact I’m Closer in age to her then [sic] I am to You.”

The fashion designer later told Avery to “sit down sweetie,” adding, “Seriously why are you involving ur daughter @ramonasinger.”

While in Rhode Island, Ramona called Leah a “recovering alcoholic” after they butted heads over the new cast member wanting to invite her younger sister, Sarah McSweeney, on the weekend getaway. Leah warned fans ahead of Thursday’s episode that they were about to witness “Hurricane Leah.”

“I want to preface this episode by saying I went on this trip to Rhode Island not really wanting to even go. I didn’t know the women that well at this point, and I was in an already-vulnerable mood,” she wrote via Instagram. “I wanted my sister there for support. She was also six months postpartum and looking forward to her first baby-free overnight trip. Moms: haven’t we all been there?”

She added, “But enough about me. Tune in tonight for Ramona. Watch her get embarrassed by MY ‘bad’ behavior. Yes, you heard it right: the woman who defecates on hotel room floors (and expects others to clean it up), who calls her own friends fat, and who tries to flex on IG during a pandemic is supposedly embarrassed that I got s–tfaced. Please! #RHONY #BravoTV #illsavetherestforthereunion.”

In the comments section of the post, a fan accused Leah of “attacking a child on social media,” to which she responded, “A child?? I had a 1 year old and a business at age 25 lol.”

The Real Housewives of New York City airs on Bravo Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.