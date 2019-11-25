Congrats are in order for Tinsley Mortimer! The Real Housewives of New York star is engaged to her boyfriend, Scott Kluth, shortly after reconciling their relationship, Us Weekly can confirm.

The Coupon Cabin CEO proposed to the Southern Charm author, 44, on Sunday, November 24, while the duo were in Chicago. “Tinsley and Scott are overjoyed,” a source tells Us.

In a video posted by E! News, Kluth was shown getting down on one knee to pop the question to a surprised Mortimer, who instantly covered her face in shock. She then bent down to plant a kiss on her hubby-to-be. The couple were outside the Chicago water tower while carolers sang nearby.

On the day of their engagement, Mortimer took to Instagram to share a video that showed her partying at TAO Chicago, where a sign read, “Welcome to Chicago Tinz.”

Her Instagram video was accompanied by a message, in which she noted her love for her beau: “Best weekend ever!!! I LOVE YOU SO MUCH SCOTT!!! ❤️❤️❤️.”

Mortimer and Kluth’s engagement comes after the couple decided to give their love another try. Us exclusively confirmed in October that they had reunited. “All the news came out at a tea party on Wednesday that all the Housewives were at and was being filmed,” a source previously shared. “Tinsley told the ladies about her and Scott’s trip to Canada together.”

The insider said that Mortimer and Kluth “did reconnect and are fully back together,” adding that the Bravo star “is smitten with him again.”

On November 7, Us broke the news that Mortimer plans to move to Chicago — the site of her engagement — after wrapping filming on season 12 of Real Housewives of New York. At the time, a source noted that Kluth was “proposing soon” and added that the Virginia native would be “getting her happy ending.”

She confirmed their reconciliation news during the BravoCon: Empire State of Wives panel on November 15.

“Scott and I did get back together,” Mortimer said, prompting cheers from the audience. “I’m more excited than anybody!”