



Truth time! Tinsley Mortimer confirmed her relationship status with boyfriend Scott Kluth after their recent reconciliation.

“Scott and I did get back together,” the Real Housewives of New York City star, 44, admitted during the BravoCon: Empire State of Wives panel on Friday, November 15.

The audience screamed in response, to which Tinsley added: “I’m more excited than anybody!”

Us Weekly reported in October that the reality star and Scott were back on. The couple rekindled their relationship during a weekend getaway to Toronto, Canada. “All the news came out at a tea party on Wednesday that all the Housewives were at and was being filmed,” a source revealed at the time. “Tinsley told the ladies about her and Scott’s trip to Canada together.”

The insider added: “They did reconnect and are fully back together. It’s clear that they are and she is smitten with him again.”

Earlier this month, Us broke the news that Tinsley plans to move to Chicago after filming for season 12 concludes to be with Scott after “finally getting her happy ending.” According to a source, “Scott is proposing soon.”

Another insider noted how thrilled the Bravo star was with the turn of events. “She is moving for love,” the source said. “This is a very happy time in her life right now and everyone is rooting for her and Scott. They have addressed all their issues and no longer want to live without each other. She is very, very happy!”

Us exclusively reported in June 2018 that Tinsley and Scott split. The two met during season 7 of RHONY in 2017 after Carole Radziwill introduced them.

“We break up all the time,” she quipped during a June 2018 appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, pointing out the strain distance put on their romance. “It’s so hard to be in a relationship, particularly when we don’t live in the same town.”

The socialite lamented her love life during season 11 of the Bravo reality series. However, she told Us in June that she felt “so much more free” since breaking up with the Coupon Cabin CEO.