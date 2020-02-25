‘Real Housewives’ Mugshots: See Which Stars Have Been Arrested

Reality TV sometimes stretches the definition of “unscripted,” but there was certainly nothing scripted about any of these Real Housewives arrests. In the past three decades, many stars of the Bravo franchise have found themselves in handcuffs for a variety of reasons.

In perhaps the biggest legal drama in the franchise’s history, The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice spent 11 months in prison in 2015 after she and husband Joe pleaded guilty to multiple federal fraud charges the year prior. (Joe subsequently served a three-year prison sentence and was ordered to be deported to his native Italy in October 2018.)

But Guidice was hardly the first Housewife to run afoul of the law. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Brandi Glanville was arrested for DUI in October 2010, agreeing to a plea deal the following April. The Real Housewives of Orange County’s Kelly Dodd was arrested in July 2014 for domestic violence, later being obliged to complete 10 Alcoholics Anonymous meetings and six months of therapy.

RHOBH’s Kim Richards, meanwhile, was cuffed in April 2015 and sentenced to three years’ probation that September for resisting arrest for public intoxication and trespassing at a hotel. And RHOC star Gina Kirschenheiter was sentenced to three years’ informal probation and 20 hours of community service in July 2019 after a DUI arrest that January.

