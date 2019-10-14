



Joe Giudice emerged from prison a new man — specifically a much smaller one, thanks to his incredible weight loss.

After his daughter Gia Giudice shared a photo of her FaceTiming with her father on Saturday, October 12, on SnapChat, fans noted how much slimmer the 47-year-old Real Housewives of New Jersey star looked. Indeed, nutritionist and fitness expert Ray Abdwell tells Us Weekly that Joe may have lost up to 70 pounds of fat.

“Given his height [approximately 5-foot-5], I would guess Joe has lost anywhere from 40 to 60 pounds of body fat,” Abdwell tells Us. “It could possibly be even more, even up to around 70 pounds.”

Teresa Giudice’s husband didn’t just slim down, he also bulked up. “Joe is looking great and weight loss is tricky in this instance because he appears to have gained muscle mass,” notes the pro. “His arms and shoulders are looking more ‘swole,’ as they say.”

The internet was abuzz with observations that Joe now looks like Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino — who also left prison significantly lighter and much more muscular. The Situation even left an encouraging note on 18-year-old Gia’s October 14 Instagram. “The comeback is always greater than the setback,” the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star commented on Gia’s post. “Sending positive vibes.”

Abdwell agrees that the reality star, who served 41 months in prison for fraud, looks much leaner. “Joe has lost a lot of body fat, it’s most evident in his face and his stomach,” says the nutritionist. “When someone loses a sizable amount of body fat, the greatest indicators are in the belly area and around the face, which Joe has clearly done.”

“Joe is looking amazing, his skin is looking smoother and even his eyes more bright which indicate a healthier lifestyle,” adds the Massachusetts-based personal trainer.

Us Weekly confirmed on Friday, October 11, that Joe had been freed from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody and headed to his native Italy. “He is en route to Italy right now. He spoke to Teresa and Gia from the plane and he is extremely happy to be released, more than words can describe,” James Leonard, the family’s lawyer, told Us. “We are still fighting and it is his desire to return home to the United States to be reunited with his family.”

Gia’s Instagram post showed her father reunited with his brother, Pete, in Italy, and revealed the family’s trip to see him will happen soon. “So happy [you’re] together right now.. enjoy see you in a few weeks daddy❤️❤️,” she wrote.

With reporting by Travis Cronin

