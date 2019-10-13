



Sticking together. Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino left a supportive comment for Joe Giudice on his daughter Gia Giudice’s Instagram post on Sunday, October 13, following the Real Housewives of New Jersey star’s deportation to Italy.

“The comeback is always greater than the setback,” the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star — who, like Joe, finished his own prison sentence earlier this year — commented on the 18-year-old’s Instagram post of her father and his brother, Pete, reuniting in Italy. “Sending positive vibes.”

Us Weekly confirmed on Friday, October 11, that the Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 47, was freed from Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody and headed to his native Italy.

“He is en route to Italy right now. He spoke to Teresa and Gia from the plane and he is extremely happy to be released, more than words can describe,” James Leonard, the family’s lawyer, told Us. “We are still fighting and it is his desire to return home to the United States to be reunited with his family.”

After his release, Gia posted new photos of her father who appears to have undergone a major physical transformation and lost a lot of weight while serving 41 months in prison for fraud. He was taken straight into ICE custody in March when he completed his sentence.

Joe and Teresa Giudice‘s eldest daughter posted a screenshot on Saturday, October 12, of herself chatting with her father on FaceTime. The former construction business owner looked several pounds thinner and no longer had facial hair. On Sunday, October 13, she gave her followers another glimpse of her father’s new slimmed-down frame with a photo of Joe smiling in the kitchen holding a bunch of grapes.

Fans noted on social media that Joe’s weight loss gives him a striking resemblance to Sorrentino. “Holy s–t why does Joe Giudice look like The Situation I’m so confused,” one person commented.

In another tweet a user joked, “Meanwhile in other news Joe Giudice went to prison and came out Mike Sorrentino ‘The Situation.'” Podcast hosts Two Judgey Girls posted their photos in a side-by-side comparison captioned, “We are having a SITUATION.”

Joe’s daughter Melania, 13, also posted a tribute to the Bravo star on Instagram on Saturday. “See you soon daddy I love you beyond words💞,” she captioned throwback photos of her father.

In October 2018, a judge ordered Joe to be deported to Italy where he will continue to fight his deportation case.

Sorrentino, for his part, was released from New York federal prison in September after serving eight months for tax evasion. Later that month, he told Entertainment Tonight that he celebrated his first night as a free man having a “naked pizza party” with his wife, Lauren Sorrentino, who he wed in November 2018.

The MTV star, who must now complete two years of supervised release and 500 hours of community service, spoke about his prison release on his Jersey Shore costar Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi’s podcast, “It’s Happening With Snooki & Joey” — including his own weight loss.

“I feel fantastic. I lost 40 pounds in this process. I’m reunited with my beautiful wife,” he told Polizzi and her cohost, Joey Camasta, on the Thursday, October 10, episode. “Working on the No. 1 TV show on MTV! I’m grateful and taking advantage of every moment, every conversation, every meal and just living my best life.”

He shared that he watched Jersey Shore while in prison and that both inmates and prison employees told him they were fans of the show.

“I was blessed to shoot a lot of TV before I went into prison. So while I was in prison, I was on TV every Thursday with a smile on my face, like, ‘Oh, look, there’s my wedding,’” Mike said. “There were a number of TVs there. … You had to get permission from some of the guys that had been in there for years and years and years and be like, ‘Listen, can I watch the TV show that I’m on tonight on Thursday night?’”

While Mike and Lauren, 33, are happily reunited, Teresa, 47, is planning a trip to Italy to visit Joe with their daughters Gia, Gabriella, 15, Melania and Audriana, 10. Gia revealed in her Instagram post on Sunday that their trip to Italy will happen in “a few weeks.”

“Teresa already has a trip to Italy planned. She’ll be taking all her girls,” a source told Us exclusively. “Teresa and all the girls will be visiting sooner rather than later. It’s fast approaching.”

The Skinny Italian author had previously said on the Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion that she would not move her family to Italy if Joe was deported.

