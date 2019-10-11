



Soon to be together again! Teresa Giudice plans to reunite with husband Joe Giudice in Italy following his release from Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody.

“Teresa already has a trip to Italy planned. She’ll be taking all her girls,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. “Teresa and all the girls will be visiting sooner rather than later. It’s fast approaching.”

Teresa and Joe, both 47, are parents of daughters Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 13, and Audriana, 10. The couple tied the knot in October 1999.

Us confirmed on Friday, October 11, that the businessman left the U.S. for his native Italy amid his ongoing deportation battle.

“He is en route to Italy now. He spoke to Teresa and Gia from the plane and he is extremely happy to be released, more than words can describe,” the family’s lawyer, James Leonard, said in a statement to Us. “We are still fighting and it is his desire to return home to the United States to be reunited with his family.”

Joe will remain in Italy while his case is decided. He was in the custody of ICE since his release from prison in March after serving three years for fraud. A judge ordered the reality star to be deported in October 2018.

Teresa, meanwhile, opened up exclusively to Us about the situation earlier this month. “Being a single mom — Joe left when I came home [from her 11-month prison term for fraud] — it’s hard,” she admitted on October 3. “It’s like I have to be the mom and the dad. So I’m doing it all by myself. Everything. Taking care of the house, the kids, my dad lives with me, just everything. Being the breadwinner, doing it at all.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star went on to share how her daughters motivate her. “I do it because I look at my babies,” she explained. “I put them on this planet, I made them, so I can’t let them down. They look up to me, so that’s why I’m strong. I’m strong for them. I’m their role model. They look at me like, ‘You gotta tell me what to do,’ and that’s what I’m trying to do. … All four of them are very strong.”

