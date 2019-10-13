



Almost reunited. Teresa Giudice’s daughter Milania shared a sweet tribute to her father, Joe Giudice, after he was released from Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody.

“See you soon daddy I love you beyond words💞,” the 13-year-old wrote alongside two throwback pictures with Joe, 47, on Saturday, October 12.

Teresa, also 47, commented on the post: “Love you 😍❤️.”

Us Weekly confirmed on Friday, October 11, that Joe was headed for his native Italy after more than six months in ICE custody.

“He is en route to Italy right now. He spoke to Teresa and Gia from the plane and he is extremely happy to be released, more than words can describe,” the family’s lawyer, James Leonard, told Us in a statement on Friday. “We are still fighting and it is his desire to return home to the United States to be reunited with his family.”

The former construction business owner was taken to an ICE detention center in March after completing his 41-month prison sentence for fraud. Joe, who is not an American citizen, has been fighting to stay in the United States since October 2018 when a judge ordered for him to be deported to Italy.

According to a source, Teresa, who previously admitted she would get a divorce if Joe was indeed deported, is already planning a trip to visit her husband of nearly 20 years.

“Teresa already has a trip to Italy planned. She’ll be taking all her girls,” the source told Us exclusively. “Teresa and all the girls will be visiting sooner rather than later. It’s fast approaching.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey stars are parents of four daughters: Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania and Audriana, 10.

Gia shared a sweet screenshot from a FaceTime with her father on Saturday, revealing his shocking transformation.

“One of the happiest moments of my life!” the Rutgers student wrote via Instagram. “Love you so much daddy, so happy your [sic] free! See you so soon.”

Earlier this month, Teresa opened up to Us about Joe’s case.

“Being a single mom — Joe left when I came home [from her 11-month prison term for fraud] — it’s hard,” she admitted on October 3. “It’s like I have to be the mom and the dad. So I’m doing it all by myself. Everything. Taking care of the house, the kids, my dad lives with me, just everything. Being the breadwinner, doing it at all.”

Fans will see Joe’s case play out when The Real Housewives of New Jersey returns to Bravo on Wednesday, November 6 at 9 p.m. ET.

