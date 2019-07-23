Season 1 Teresa Giudice is coming back to a screen near you. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star’s emotions were at an all-time high during season 10.

“What happened, I didn’t expect it to happen. I’m shocked,” Teresa told Us Weekly exclusively about the upcoming season. “It’s just screwed up, you know? Let me just tell you, I was more mad this season than when I flipped the table.”

Us previously confirmed that Teresa, who infamously flipped a table over amid a heated conversation during the season 1 finale, had a falling out with Danielle Staub while filming season 10. While she played coy about what exactly went down, the Standing Strong author also admitted that she doesn’t enjoy making the series.

“It’s always challenging for me, unfortunately. It’s like, everybody else has smooth sailing, has a great time on the show. For me, it’s always hard,” Teresa explained to Us. “I haven’t enjoyed being on the show. Not as of yet, 10 years on. Not enjoyed one season yet. I can’t wait, maybe Season 11 I’ll enjoy.”

The Bravo personality added that tensions are “high” during the new season.

“The 10th season is explosive. … There’s a lot of drama,” she teased. “Not that we wanted to do something big, it happened. I didn’t expect it to happen. I’m shocked. It’s just screwed up.”

It’s likely fans of the series will see Teresa cope with her husband Joe Giudice’s release from prison and subsequent stay in ICE custody. The former construction business owner was transferred into a Pennsylvania facility in March as he awaits judge’s decision on his deportation case

“I’m grateful for everything. In life, you go through your journey, and you learn from everything, you grow,” Teresa told Us of the upcoming season. “Of course, you know? I appreciate life. I appreciate everything. You grow from your experiences. You build character, it builds who the person that you are.”

