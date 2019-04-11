While it’s safe to assume Teresa Giudice wouldn’t be thrilled if Caroline Manzo returned to The Real Housewives of New Jersey, one member of the Giudice-Gorga family is down: Joe Gorga!

“That would be awesome. I would love to have that,” the Gorga’s Guide to Success author, 39, told Us Weekly exclusively. “[She was] a little firecracker. Would love to have her back.”

Caroline, 57, starred on RHONJ for the show’s first five seasons and left the series in 2013 on bad terms with Teresa, 46. While the Standing Strong author told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live in December 2018 that she could give “two s—-ts” if Caroline or former costar Jacqueline Laurita returned, she also referred to them as “evil people.”

“Do I want to reconcile being friends with them again? No,” Teresa said at the time. “They’re both evil people and I really don’t want anything to do with evil people. I don’t, but if I have to give them a piece of my mind I will.”

Gorga’s remarks come days after Caroline revealed that she declined an “insulting” offer to return to the series for season 10.

“They wanted me back to see how I blend with the women — that’s an insult,” the Friendly Monkey Soap owner told her sons Chris and Albie Manzo on their “Dear Albie” podcast, published on April 2. “I helped build that show. I wasn’t the cause of that success, I was part of that puzzle. A very, very important puzzle. Point is, you don’t insult me like that. You don’t insult me like that by saying, ‘Let’s see how you do.’”

While Caroline has no plans to return to the Bravo series this year, Teresa, Melissa Gorga, Dolores Catania, Margaret Josephs, Jennifer Aydin and Jackie Goldschneider are all currently filming season 10. And if you ask Joe, his sister and his wife have buried the hatchet after their season 9 reunion showdown.

“They’re friends now. They’re back,” Joe explained of Teresa and Melissa. “They just talked after the reunion and Teresa, apologized. She was going through some stress and she didn’t mean it and they made up.”

Bravo has yet to announce a premiere date for season 10 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

With reporting by Nicole Pajer

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!