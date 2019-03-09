Filming for season 10 of the Real Housewives of New Jersey is underway! The show began shooting its newest episodes this week, and Us Weekly can exclusively reveal that all of the cast members from season 9, including Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Dolores Catania, Margaret Josephs, Jennifer Aydin and Jackie Goldschneider, will be back.

“All of the Housewives are returning,” a source told Us.

Rumors had previously swirled in February that Goldschneider, 42, had been fired from the series.

“So my mom called me and she’s like, ‘I just want to know if you were fired,’” she recalled exclusively to Us at the time. “I’m like, ‘Listen, anyone could say anything they want on Twitter, and then one person reposts it and suddenly it’s true. I said, ‘If I have something to tell you, I will tell you.’”

However, there is some uncertainty about whether or not Danielle Staub will be coming back to reprise her role as a “friend” to the rest of the cast, which she played in season 9.

The reality star, 56, has been dealing with plenty of off-screen drama of her own in recent days — Us revealed that the Bravo personality called off her engagement to her fiancé, Oliver Maier, on Monday, March 4.

Staub’s ex-husband, Marty Caffrey, who finalized his divorce from the RHONJ vet just two weeks before her engagement to Maier, spoke out with a statement to Us following the news: “I wish, and will always wish, [for] Danielle to achieve true love and happiness,” Caffrey said. “I fell in love with her, remember? And although I divorced her last August, this still troubles me.”

As for the rest of the ladies, we’ll be seeing them navigate their everyday struggles, including Giudice’s husband, husband Joe Giudice, serving his 41-month prison sentence for tax evasion, and the looming deportation order he’s been served with. Joe has since filed an appeal.

Teresa, 46, told Andy Cohen in the March 6 reunion special that she and Joe, also 46, would go their separate ways if he is forced to go to Italy. “I’m not doing a long-distance relationship. I’m not doing it,” the Standing Strong author said. “You know, I want somebody with me every day. I know exactly what happens. You know, I’m sure he’ll be with other women. It happens. We do the long-distance thing, it’s not going to work. I’d be like, ‘Bye, bye.’”

A premiere date for Season 10 of the Real Housewives of New Jersey has not yet been announced.

With reporting by Brody Brown

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!