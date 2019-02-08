Not so fast. Contrary to reports, Jackie Goldschneider has not been fired from The Real Housewives of New Jersey — even though her own mother thought she was!

Rumors surfaced online earlier this month that the 42-year-old reality star, who joined RHONJ during season 9, was not asked back for season 10.

“So my mom called me and she’s like, ‘I just want to know if you were fired.’ I’m like, ‘Listen, anyone could say anything they want on Twitter, and then one person reposts it and suddenly it’s true,’” Jackie told Us Weekly exclusively. “I said, ‘If I have something to tell you, I will tell you.’ And I can’t confirm or deny anything, right? And that’s the spot that you’re in.”

After Jackie’s chat with her mom, the Bravo personality took to Twitter to shut down the speculation. “If someone’s ‘scoop’ about me is prefaced as unconfirmed, you might wanna chuck it in the garbage 😂 #justsayin #housewife #rhonj,” she tweeted on Tuesday, February 5.

“[The fans] can take from it what they want,” Jackie told Us of her post.

Jennifer Aydin, who joined Jackie during Us’ in-studio interview, said that she “didn’t hear” the rumors about her costar’s status on the show. “We’re in limbo right now,” she added.

While season 10 casting has yet to be confirmed by Bravo, fans will see Jennifer and Jackie on the upcoming season 9 reunion of RHONJ.

“It’s a hot reunion,” Jennifer told Us.

“You see my tension with Teresa [Giudice] ebb and flow … I can’t say too much,” Jackie teased. “You know, I mean, I thought that we were good, and then reunion happened, so we’ll just leave it there.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!