Danielle Staub Is Getting Married Less Than 2 Weeks After Divorce From Marty

21st time is the charm? Danielle Staub is set to marry her new boyfriend, Oliver Maier, less than two weeks after finalizing her divorce from Marty Caffrey, Us Weekly can confirm.

According to the Real Housewives of New Jersey star’s rep, Staub and Maier will tie the knot on Monday, March 4, in New York City. Maier is also the Duke of Provence, which means Staub will become a duchess after they wed.

While the 56-year-old Bravo star went public with her new romance on Monday, February 25, a source tells Us that she has been seeing the businessman for “about six weeks.”

“They are dating and very much in love,” a second source told Us on Monday after Staub shared a photo kissing Maier on the beach in St. Barts.

News of Staub’s upcoming nuptials comes a week after Us confirmed that she finalized her divorce from Caffrey, 66, after less than a year of marriage. The reality personality, who married Caffrey in the Bahamas in May 2018, previously alleged that their relationship was verbally and emotionally abusive, which he repeatedly denied.

“Danielle is extremely relieved this toxic situation is coming to a close and looks forward to getting her life back,” Staub’s rep told Us earlier this month.

Back in October, Staub told Us that she would never get married again following her split from Caffrey.

“I mean I might get engaged another couple of times, but marriage is out of the question,” the Bravo star, who has been engaged 20 times, claimed at the time.

Maier, meanwhile, was allegedly seeing a woman named Gina Curko when he was introduced to Staub.

“It’s unfathomable what he’s done to me. And listen, Danielle Staub, we all know what she is, so her betrayal, I don’t waste any energy on ’cause she means absolutely nothing to me,” Curko, who referred to Staub as an acquaintance, told Us. “She would steal your boyfriend if you had one. She’d steal anybody’s boyfriend.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 10 is set to start filming in March.

