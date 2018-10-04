It’s safe to say Marty Caffrey didn’t agree with his estranged wife Danielle Staub’s recent comments about their split.

“This is not my world nor do I have any further interest in it. These are manufactured celebrities in manufactured lives who manufacture their own truths,” Caffrey said in a exclusive statement to Us Weekly on Thursday, October 4. “I look forward to getting back to MY reality among real people. My loving family and my vast amount of friends.”

He concluded: “This is my statement. Nothing more. I’m not going to dignify her absurd, defamatory and false comments.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, who wed Caffrey in May, spoke about their divorce on the Wednesday, October 3, episode of The Wendy Williams Show and alleged that drinking was one of the driving forces behind their split.

“He does hit cocktail hour a little bit heavily and it does change things,” she told the host. “I think all of us it changes, I just don’t think it changes him for the better or his ability to maneuver through what’s going on.”

After Williams asked Staub if Caffrey “liked being a ‘House-husband,’” the Bravo star added that “his want for this attention” is what really “disappointed her.”

“You can’t go into the public and be tweeting and Instagraming about your wife or your spouse,” Staub explained. “You just don’t do that.”

Us broke the news in September that Caffrey filed for divorce from Staub after less than four months of marriage. Prior to their decision to officially call it quits, the reality TV personality sought a temporary restraining order against Caffrey. Staub claimed in court documents she found him on August 12 in their garage appearing “to be under the influence of alcohol, agitated and confrontational.”

As a result, Caffrey filed his own restraining order against Staub and alleged he threatened her. A rep for the RHONJ star called his claims “laughable” in a statement to Us at the time.

