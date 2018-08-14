Danielle Staub’s husband, Marty Caffrey, filed for a temporary restraining order from the Real Housewives of New Jersey star on Monday, August 13, Us Weekly confirms.

Caffrey, 66, claims in court documents obtained by Us that Staub, 56, has been “angry since Thursday after receiving a letter from his attorney indicating he was filing for divorce.” He alleges that she became “extremely angry” and “appeared disheveled and under the influence of something” after he removed photos of her children from their home on Sunday, August 12. Caffrey claims Staub “picked up [an] iron and raised it as if she was going to throw it.”

Caffrey further alleges that the Bravo personality has “threatened to stab [him] in the neck at least a dozen times” over the past year, according to the documents. He also claims that she threw a stapler at him in February, tried to hit him with her car in the summer of 2017 and threatened to hit him with a baseball bat and break his windshield during the same summer.

In response to the allegations, Staub’s rep, Steve Honig, released a statement to Us: “The claims being made are beyond preposterous and clearly a knee-jerk reaction to Danielle’s filing. I cannot imagine there is a single person gullible enough to believe any of this nonsense. If even 10 percent of these claims were true, any normal person would have already filed for divorce or, better yet, not married the person in the first place. This is laughable.”

Staub filed for her own temporary restraining order from Caffrey earlier on Monday. She claimed in court documents obtained by Us that he “appeared to be under the influence of alcohol, agitated and confrontational” during Sunday’s incident. Police later discovered that he hid Staub’s photographs in his car.

Staub’s rep told Us in July that the reality star was “having some difficulties with her marriage.” She has since retained an attorney, though neither she nor Caffrey have filed for divorce yet. The pair wed in May.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!