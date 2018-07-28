Real Housewives of New Jersey star Danielle Staub has hit a rocky patch in her two-month-old marriage to Marty Caffrey.

“Danielle is having some difficulties with her marriage and is hoping everything will work out,” her rep, Steve Honig, told Us Weekly on Saturday, July 28.

The statement comes hours after Caffrey, who married Staub on the Bahamian island of Bimini in May, posted and then deleted a message to his wife in the comments section of a Reality Wives post. “Sorry things didn’t work out baby. You aren’t what you pretended to be. Sad,” he wrote.

Caffrey also told Radar Online, “Marty Caffrey is divorcing Danielle Staub,” but declined to give any further details. Staub, meanwhile, was a no-show at Jill Zarin‘s charity luncheon in the Hamptons on Saturday, after previously being confirmed to attend.

Teresa Giudice served as matron of honor at Staub and Caffrey’s nuptials (her third trip down the aisle), while Melissa Gorga and Margaret Josephs were bridesmaids.

Staub, 55, who returned to RHONJ for season 9, told Us before the beach wedding that she was “excited to be a wife.”

“It’s different when you’re a girlfriend, and then it’s different when you’re a fiancée, the stages are all different,” she said.

Us confirmed in May 2017 that the couple were engaged after a year of dating. “The engagement was simply beautiful,” she said at the time. “He is such a gentleman.”

Giudice infamously called out Staub during season 1 of the Bravo hit for being engaged 19 times. Her first marriage ended in 1986 after a year and she called it quits on her second marriage to businessman Thomas Staub in 2007. They share two daughters, Christine and Jillian.

