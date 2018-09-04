Marty Caffrey Files for Divorce From Danielle Staub After Four Months of Marriage

Over and out. Marty Caffrey and Danielle Staub have split after nearly four months of marriage. A rep for the reality star confirms exclusively to Us Weekly that the divorce complaint has been served.

The split comes after Staub, 56, filed a temporary restraining order against Caffrey, 66, following an alleged altercation at her home. According to the documents obtained by Us Weekly, The Real Housewives of New Jersey star “found her husband standing in her garage” on Sunday, August 12, appearing “to be under the influence of alcohol, agitated and confrontational.”

Staub then heard a “disturbing noise” in her home and realized that many of her family portraits had been moved. A source told Us that Caffrey “took a bunch of Danielle’s belongings and him them in his car.”

Caffrey then filed his own restraining order against the Bravo star on Monday, August 13, claiming that she has been “angry since Thursday after receiving a letter from his attorney indicating he was filing for divorce.” He also accused her of threading “to stab [him] in the neck at least a dozen times” over the past year.

Staub’s rep, Steve Honig, told Us that Caffrey’s filing is “laughable” and “clearly a knee-jerk reaction to Danielle’s filing.

Last month, Caffrey told Us that it is “difficult” for Staub to “take responsibly for anything” and he accused her of being “arrogant, disrespectful, presumptions and entitled.”

The pair’s marital issues surfaced early in July after Caffrey allegedly slammed Staub in a since-deleted comment on a Reality Wives article. Hours later, he told Radar Online that he plans on divorcing her. Honig then told Us that she is “hoping everything will work out” despite the “difficulties with her marriage.”

