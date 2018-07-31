Setting the record straight! Danielle Staub’s husband, Marty Caffrey, is speaking out amid reports that the pair are divorcing.

Caffrey, 66, opened up about the twosome’s tumultuous relationship in a statement to Us Weekly on Tuesday, July 31, three days after he made headlines for allegedly slamming Staub in a since-deleted comment on a Reality Wives article. Hours later, he told Radar Online that he will be divorcing her.

“Danielle typically looks to place blame at somebody else’s feet,” he now claims to Us. “It’s difficult for her [to] take responsibility for anything.”

Caffrey also alleges that the Real Housewives of New Jersey star’s 56th birthday soiree on Saturday, July 28, only added fuel to the fire. “Her birthday party was the tipping point. I was left completely in the dark. I wasn’t allowed to know who was invited,” he argues. “My family and friends were left out until the last minute only because I kept pressing the issue. There was no intention of including my family or friends. But I was expected to pay for it, which I refused to do.”

The businessman accuses Staub of being “arrogant, disrespectful, presumptious and entitled” and her allegedly “disturbing” behavior prevented him from attending her birthday party.

Caffrey also expresses his belief that Staub “didn’t like” his kids because of her role on the Bravo series. “But I chose Danielle,” he tells Us. “I kept on dating her, proposed to her and then married her. She won! But she offers no path forward to allow my children back into my life. Yes, I see them, but I do it alone and not with my wife. There has to be a middle ground.”

Still, Caffrey takes responsibility for his part in the struggles throughout his two-month marriage to the Naked Truth author. “I certainly have made some mistakes and I own them. Sometimes I have embarrassed her and for those times I’ve apologized and I will continue to do so,” he says. “She, nor anybody else, never deserves to be treated poorly … I have many faults. I’ve often asked her to admit we both have 50 percent blame and we can go from there, but all we talk about is my 50 percent, which makes it 100 percent my fault.”

As for a possible reconciliation? Caffrey is open to mending fences with Staub if both parties are committed to working through their differences.

“So she’ll take me back ‘if I make certain changes’? Isn’t it the other way around?” he tells Us. “But I think the better way of putting it is that she and I should say, ‘Will you take me back if I make certain changes?’ If we can’t say that then we don’t want to be back.”

Staub’s rep, Steve Honig, responded to Caffrey’s claims in a statement to Us on Tuesday: “Danielle is very disappointed that Marty spent time composing a three-page statement for the media but won’t sit down and talk with her about the situation. She is also disappointed that he seems much more concerned about press coverage than he does about his marriage.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!