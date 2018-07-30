Leaning on her support system. Danielle Staub celebrated her birthday with Teresa Giudice amid rumors that she split from husband Marty Caffrey.

Staub, 56, took to Instagram on Saturday, July 28, to share a photo of the Real Housewives of New Jersey stars in stylish black dresses as they rung in the special occasion one day early. “Thank you for coming to celebrate my #birthday @teresagiudice,” Staub captioned the snapshot with Giudice, 46, who served as her maid of honor during her May nuptials to Caffrey, 66. “#masquerade #party #rhonj #og(s).”

Staub’s soiree came one day after her rep, Steve Honig, told Us Weekly that she and Caffrey have reached a rough patch in their relationship two months after tying the knot.

“Danielle is having some difficulties with her marriage and is hoping to everything will work out,” Honig told Us on Saturday, July 28, hours before Caffrey slammed Staub in a since-deleted comment on a Reality Wives post.

“Sorry things didn’t work out baby. You aren’t what you pretended to be,” he wrote. “Sad.”

Caffrey, who wed the Bravo personality in the Bahamas, also told Radar Online, “Marty Caffrey is divorcing Danielle Staub” without providing further information. After the news broke, Staub did not show up at Jill Zarin’s charity luncheon in the Hamptons on Saturday, although she was previously slated to attend.

Although they’re now in a good place. Giudice called out Staub during season 1 for being engaged 19 times. The Naked Truth author was married to Kevin Maher from 1986 to 1987. She then wed Thomas Staub in 1993 and the pair, who share daughters Jillian and Christine, split in 2007.

Back in May, before making her third trip down the aisle, Staub exclusively told Us that she was “excited to be a wife.”

Staub’s wedding will air on Real Housewives of New Jersey season 9, according to an insider.

