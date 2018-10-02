Blame it on the alcohol? Danielle Staub broke her silence about her divorce from her estranged husband, Marty Caffrey, and claimed that his drinking was one of the reasons for their split.

“It’s funny how I saw certain things happening, but you just believe, especially with the perception around us, getting engaged would make it better … getting married would make it better,” the Real Housewives of New Jersey star admits in Us Weekly’s exclusive clip from the Wednesday, October 3, episode of The Wendy Williams Show. “It doesn’t get better, ladies. If it’s falling apart, it’s broken.”

“He does hit cocktail hour a little bit heavily and it does change things,” she continues. “I think all of us it changes, I just don’t think it changes him for the better or his ability to maneuver through what’s going on.”

Us broke the news in September that Caffrey filed for divorce from Staub after nearly four months of marriage. News of their split came after the reality TV personality sought a temporary restraining order against him. Staub claimed in court documents that she “found her husband standing in her garage” on August 12, appearing “to be under the influence of alcohol, agitated and confrontational.”

Caffrey then filed his own restraining order against Staub, alleging that she threatened “to stab [him] in the neck at least a dozen times” over the past year. The Bravo star’s rep called his filling “laughable” at the time.

Staub, however, also admits to Williams that she’s “not the easiest person to live.”

“I’m to blame for it as well, but I feel like I’m always the person who wants to fix people and it’s not fixable,” she explains. “I don’t have a crystal ball, but you can’t go into the public and be tweeting and Instagraming about your wife or your spouse … You just don’t do that.”

The host then clarifies, “So he really liked being a ‘House husband?”’

“I think that that was what I’m most disappointed about,” Staub admits. “His want for this attention.”

The Wendy Williams Show airs weekdays. Check your local listings. The Real Housewives of New Jersey returns to Bravo on Wednesday, November 7, at 9 p.m. ET.

