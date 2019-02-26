Exclusive

Danielle Staub Is ‘Very Much in Love’ With Businessman Oliver Maier After Divorce From Marty Caffrey

By
"Real Housewives of New Jersey" castmember Danielle Staub attends the Grand Opening Of Inside Beauty By Kassir Plastic Surgery on Park Avenue on December 6, 2018 in New York City Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Inside Beauty

Moving on. Days after Danielle Staub finalized her divorce from Marty Caffrey, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star revealed she is in a new relationship.

After the 56-year-old Bravo star shared a photo kissing a man on the beach in St. Bart’s on Monday, February 25, a source told Us Weekly exclusively that she is seeing a businessman named Oliver Maier.

“They are dating and very much in love,” the source told Us.

Us confirmed on Thursday, February 21, that Staub and Caffrey, 66, finalized their divorce after less than a year of marriage. According to the clerk, the exes, who previously filed multiple restraining orders against each other, “barely looked at each other” and “did not look happy” in court.

Staub — who wed Caffrey in the Bahamas in May 2018 — previously alleged that their relationship was verbally and emotionally abusive, which he repeatedly denied. “There isn’t one woman that he’s had a conversation with that could say that he’s not an abusive man,” Staub alleged to Us in December. ”It’s erratic behavior and it’s constant. I mean, constant. There’s not letting off that gas.”

The reality star’s rep told Us on Thursday that “Danielle is extremely relieved this toxic situation is coming to a close and looks forward to getting her life back.”

Caffrey, meanwhile, tells Us that he and Staub are “cordial” and still living in the same house.

“I don’t know him. Danielle still lives here,” he claims to Us about Staub’s new boyfriend. “They couldn’t be dating any more than a week or two, but that doesn’t matter to me.”

Caffrey added: “I hope he’s the one to write the check and buy my house and contents and pay her outstanding debt to me. It’ll save me the trouble of selling in the market. In fact, I’ll shake his hand and thank him. If she’s happy, I’m happy for her. We’ve both been dating.”

