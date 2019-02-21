Danielle Staub and Marty Caffrey’s tumultuous marriage is officially over, Us Weekly can confirm.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 56, and her husband of less than a year finalized their divorce at the Bergen County Courthouse on Thursday, February 21.

According to the clerk, the exes “barely looked at each other” and “did not look happy.”

The Bravo star’s rep tells Us exclusively that “Danielle is extremely relieved this toxic situation is coming to a close and looks forward to getting her life back.”

Us broke the news in May 2018 that Staub and Caffrey, 66, wed in the Bahamas in front of Bravo cameras. Less than four months later, the reality TV personality sought a temporary restraining order against him and he subsequently filed for divorce.

Staub opened up exclusively to Us in December 2018 about her relationship with Caffrey, which she alleged was verbally and emotionally abuse. (Caffrey repeatedly denied her accusations in statements to Us at the time.)

“It’s like going down the hill on a slippery slope of ice. How do you stop? You slide to the end and you hit cars. Well, that’s what I’m doing. It’s not me hitting rock bottom, it’s me wanting to get rid of this whole thing because I thought that getting married might make it a little better,” Staub told Us. “He turned it on me. He needs to lash out. He’s not a well man. He’s really not a well man and I did everything that he wanted me to do to try to end this peacefully.”

In court documents filed that same month, Staub alleged Caffrey subjected her to “acts of extremely cruelty.”

“There isn’t one woman that he’s had a conversation with that could say that he’s not an abusive man,” the reality personality claimed to Us at the time. ”It’s erratic behavior and it’s constant. I mean, constant. There’s not letting off that gas.”

Last month, Caffrey filed his own restraining order against Staub.

“Hers is for publicity,” a source told Us on January 6. “[Caffrey’s] is because of her desire to harass him through her thirsty need of publicity and to disparage him, amongst other things.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!