Danielle Staub’s divorce is getting even uglier. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star accused her estranged husband, Marty Caffrey, of physical and verbal abuse, according to court documents obtained by Us Weekly.

Staub, 56, claimed in her newly filed answer and counterclaim that the businessman, 66, has subjected her to “acts of extreme cruelty” since May 9, just five days after their wedding. She accused him of repeatedly recording her during sex without her knowledge and then threatening to expose the tapes.

The Bravo personality further alleged in the documents that Caffrey “repeatedly mocked and harassed [her] for being sexually abused by [her] father as a child,” in addition to physically holding her down and “violently screaming derogatory comments in her face.”

Staub also claimed that Caffrey “verbally and emotionally abused” her daughters, Christine, 24, and Jillian, 20, with “disparaging, offensive and threatening language.” During a vacation to Anguilla, he allegedly called Christine and Jillian “entitled c–ts,” according to the filing. (Staub shares her daughters with her second husband, Thomas Staub.)

“Plaintiff [Caffrey] referred to Defendant’s [Staub] relationship with her daughters as a ‘lesbian affair,’ purposefully to hurt Defendant by referencing incest and embarrass her about her childhood abuse,” the documents alleged.

In addition, the reality star accused her third hubby of publicly humiliating her, withholding financial information from her, abandoning her multiple times a day, and taking back gifts that he bought her before stating, “You don’t deserve anything because you’re a worthless piece of s–t.”

In response, Caffrey tells Us, “I expected Danielle to go this route. She’s in a panic when I refused to drop the divorce and the negative blowback she’s been receiving after attacking my kids. But only Danielle Staub’s mind is capable of fabricating this type of stuff. She wanted to reconcile three days ago and told me she loved me. If I were guilty of any of these things, why would you want to reconcile? Danielle will go to any depth to slander people and be the victim. Bringing her daughters into this? I feel sorry for them. Be a mother! None of this is accurate or even close to the truth. This is simply Danielle Staub trying to take people out like she has in her past, but it’s not going to work this time.”

Caffrey filed for divorce from Staub in September after less than four months of marriage. She had filed for a temporary restraining order against him weeks earlier.

The Naked Truth author told Us exclusively in October that she was still living with Caffrey amid their divorce, calling the situation “uncomfortable.” More recently, a source revealed that Staub is now hooking up with singer Al B. Sure!

