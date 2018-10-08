Danielle Staub’s relationship with Marty Caffrey may be over, but the estranged spouses still live together. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star opened up exclusively to Us Weekly about how “uncomfortable” their current living situation is.

“He doesn’t sleep in the marital bed. We’re roommates for now. Or housemates I should say, not roommates,” she tells Us. “I feel like I have to close my doors … That part is uncomfortable, but it’s gotta be uncomfortable for him too. I just don’t know if he’s as uncomfortable as I am because it seems like he enjoys that in his life. Drama in his life is something that I was shocked to find out.”

The 56-year-old Bravo star adds that the dynamic is “not good.”

“The energy is — it takes a lot from me to now get to a place where I’m a little unrattled,” she explains, noting that Caffrey’s “presence has become one of just habit” now. “He’s not getting to me. We don’t talk, we don’t speak to one another. At the most it’s ‘Good morning’ or ‘Good night.’ But that’s the way it’s been for quite some time.”

Us broke the news in September that Staub and Caffrey, who tied the knot in front of Bravo cameras in May, split after nearly four months of marriage. Prior to their divorce filing, Staub and Caffrey both filed for temporary restraining orders against each other following a confrontation at their New Jersey home.

As of now, the reality TV personality, who is returning to RHONJ for season 9 in a friend role, doesn’t think she is going to watch her wedding when it airs.

“I mean I would love to see myself in that beautiful gown,” she admits. “Who knows. I don’t know when it airs. I don’t know where I’ll be at. Right now I’m still having this sad stage. Because it’s the end of my marriage. I didn’t even get the honeymoon. I don’t have a good handle on how I’m going to be feeling, even from day to day.”

One person who has been there for Staub since the duo called it quits? Her costar Teresa Giudice.

“Teresa checks on me every day. A few times a day. I have a list of people that do that for me. But Teresa is solid by my side. She’s got my back. She’s no longer a fan of Marty, that’s for sure,” Staub says. “She actually told me today, she goes, ‘Well, maybe he wasn’t the best for you. You look better than ever.’ I thought that was a really cute thing to say.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey returns to Bravo on Wednesday, November 7, at 9 p.m. ET.

