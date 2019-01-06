Marty Caffrey Files Restraining Order Against Estranged Wife Danielle Staub

Third time’s a charm? There’s another restraining order in play in the battle between Danielle Staub and Marty Caffrey — except, this time, he’s the one that filed it, a source exclusively reveals to Us Weekly.

Days after a rep for the Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 56, confirmed to Us that a temporary restraining order had been issued against her estranged husband, an insider tells Us there’s a “concurrent restraining order on her,” filed by the 66-year-old.

“Hers is for publicity,” the source tells Us, while Caffrey’s “is because of her desire to harass him through her thirsty need of publicity and to disparage him, amongst other things.” The insider adds that Caffrey has no plans to release the details of his restraining order against his wife.

In response to Caffrey’s filing, Staub’s rep tells Us: “Marty’s time would be much better spent trying to settle the divorce so both parties can move on and put an end to this absurdity.”

Staub filed for her first restraining order against Caffrey in the summer of 2018, three months after the couple got married. A source told Us that when the Naked Truth author arrived at her home on August 12, Caffrey had “disabled the garage door, so it wouldn’t work when she pulled up.”

According to documents obtained by Us Weekly, “He appeared to be under the influence of alcohol, agitated and confrontational.” After Staub entered her home through a different doorway, she “realized that several of her family portraits of her children and other sentimental framed photographs had been taken down, causing her to be upset.”

The Bravo star’s rep told Us on Thursday, January 3, that Staub filed a second restraining order for the personal safety for herself and her daughters, Christine, 24, and Jillian, 20, whom she shares with ex-husband Thomas Staub.

A source close to the Famous Foods winner added that the second restraining order alleges emotional abuse. “She couldn’t take it anymore,” the source explained. “She went to the police department last night to file it. It will be good for 10 days.”

“Danielle has been trying to end the marriage. He’s been telling people that Danielle wants to work on their marriage, but it isn’t true. He won’t let her go,” the source claimed to Us, noting that Staub’s legal team has “made four settlement offers to Marty.”

Staub and Caffrey tied the knot in the Bahamas in May 2018 and split in September.

