Things between Danielle Staub and Marty Caffrey are getting even uglier. A rep for The Real Housewives of New Jersey star confirms to Us Weekly on Thursday, January 3, that a temporary restraining order has been issued against her estranged husband.

According to the rep, Staub filed the for the restraining order for the personal safety for herself and her children. The reality star has two daughters: Christine, 24, and Jillian, 20.

A source close to Staub adds that the second restraining order alleges emotional abuse. “She couldn’t take it anymore,” the source says. “She went to the police department last night to file it. It will be good for ten days.”

The Bravo star, 56, and Caffrey, 66, who tied the knot in the Bahamas in May, split in September after just four months of marriage.

“Danielle has been trying to end the marriage. He’s been telling people that Danielle wants to work on their marriage, but it isn’t true. He wont let her go,” the source claims to Us, noting that Staub’s legal team has “made four settlement offers to Marty.”

“He’s refused all of them, refused mediation,” the source continues. “He’s intentionally dragging this out. He has a second home nearby but refuses to leave the house that Danielle is living in.”

Caffrey, for his part, claimed to Us on Thursday that he hasn’t “even seen Danielle [much]” and doesn’t know “why she would need a restraining order.”

“I think what’s gone on here is that the last three episodes of the Housewives … Danielle has been portrayed her as this crazy bitch to everybody, including me, my kids and Margaret and other cast members,” he told Us. “She received profound backlash messages on social media that she didn’t expect. It has thrown her for a loop and she’s taken out the blame on me.”

Caffrey also claimed that he stays in a separate room in their house and tries not to “engage with her” because “she can flip out at a moment’s notice.”

Staub, whose wedding to Caffrey aired on the Sunday, December 30, episode of RHONJ, opened up exclusively to Us last month about her relationship with her ex, calling him “not well.”

“The fact that anyone would use your partner’s past as a way to abuse them and then verbally abuse and emotionally abuse my daughter or my children or my friends that are around me, there isn’t one woman that he’s had a conversation with that could say that he’s not an abusive man,” Danielle stated to Us. ”It’s erratic behavior and it’s constant. I mean, constant. There’s not letting off that gas.”

Staub also accused Caffrey of emotional abuse in court documents obtained by Us in December. (He denied all accusations in a statement to Us on December 21.)

The reality TV personality sought her first restraining order against her spouse in August after an alleged incident at their home. According to the documents obtained by Us, Caffrey allegedly “disabled the garage door so it wouldn’t work when she pulled up” and “appeared to be under the influence of alcohol, agitated and confrontational.”

