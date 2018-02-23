Good riddance, Siggy Flicker! It was no secret that Margaret Josephs butt heads with Flicker during season 8 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey and following the finale, Flicker announced that she was leaving the show. So, how does Josephs feel about the cast shake-up?

“I think it was good,” she told Us Weekly at the Thursday, February 22, opening of the Bridezilla Museum of Natural Hysteria in New York. “Reality TV isn’t for everybody and I think it was needed, you know? It was a healthy exit. I’m about a good time and I’m OK with moving on. If you aren’t OK with moving on … get off!”

During last season of RHONJ, Flicker accused Josephs of being “anti-Semitic” after making a comment about Hitler. From there, it just got worse. “Looking back at the show, I truly wanted to make a difference for Jersey and in Jersey and I realized that I had too many obstacles working against me and I couldn’t do it,” Flicker told Us in a statement at the time. “I feel like I lost the battle but I won the war because at the end of the day, everyone’s goal should be … to be happy. And there is nothing more that I love than myself, my husband and my family too much for them to be unhappy and for me to be unhappy.”

Josephs, 50, joined the show in season 8 and now has ideas who else she’d like to see join. “I have some friends I may be recommending, but I won’t say who they are … but I don’t know if they’ll do it,” she told Us.

With reporting by Travis Cronin.

