Following the Wednesday, January 24, reunion of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Siggy Flicker penned a goodbye letter to the cast and the fans who have watched during her two seasons. Read the letter she shared exclusively with Us Weekly below:

That’s a wrap!

I want to thank Andy Cohen and Bravo for the opportunity they gave me on The Real Housewives of New Jersey. Andy Cohen is a mentor, a friend and the sweetest man in the universe, not to mention GOOD LOOOKING! Bravo has amazing people who made a tremendous impact on my career and my life. I don’t regret one second of the good and sometimes the not so good.

What did I learn?

I learned that when dealing with a reality show, never ever ever leave your edit in the hands of someone else. Let me tell you why. Imagine the most well-behaved lion — a lion who was raised and surrounded by love — never experiencing cruelty. Now imagine that same lion is caged, poked, prodded and beaten for weeks. Finally, that lion strikes back at its tormentors. The tormentors capture video only of the lion attacking, show that video and label the lion vicious, unpredictable and unhinged. Welcome to the last year of my life.

I learned that education is the very foundation by which a great society is built. There is no room for intolerance or marginalization based on faith, and I am grateful that I have been recruited to educate on the subject. This is where civil society must draw a line. Hitler is not an analogy, it is an abomination. No one should trivialize his evil. The Holocaust is not a social reference point. Those who I filmed with who didn’t know what the Holocaust was … now do.

I am sure that people will think twice before bringing up Hitler’s name in casual conversation far removed from the atrocities of the Holocaust or World War II. I am grateful that what started as such a painful exchange has launched me into such a meaningful direction.

After all, we teach our kids not to lie, cheat or steal. So why would anyone remain in an environment that rewards just that? Leave the toxicity behind and immerse yourselves in what you are passionate about and that is exactly what I am going to do.

I learned that my husband, my kids, my family and my friends — especially Dolores Catania — will guide me through the darkest of times with unprecedented strength and unwavering support. Looking back at how they rallied around me, it is truly humbling.

I learned that viewers have touched my life as I had intended to touch theirs. Many have become friends. Those friendships are flourishing.

Finally, I learned we can’t plan our future. I could never have predicted that my time on The Real Housewives of New Jersey would take me to where I need to be today.

So as I continue to write my fairytale, I pray that each of you will continue to write yours.

Siggy Flicker of The Real Housewives of New Jersey saying “bye bye.”

