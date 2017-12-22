Siggy Flicker has officially decided to leave The Real Housewives of New Jersey after only two seasons, the reality star tells Us Weekly exclusively. Flicker, 50, joined the show in season 7 but the current season has been very tense for her. Viewers witnessed her feud with Margaret Josephs heat up when the group went to Milan and Siggy accused Margaret of being “anti-Semitic” after she made a comment about Adolf Hitler.

“Looking back at the show I truly wanted to make a difference for Jersey and in Jersey and I realized that I had too many obstacles working against me and I couldn’t do it,” Flicker tells Us about why she decided to leave the Bravo show. “I feel like I lost the battle but I won the war because at the end of the day, everyone’s goal should be … to be happy. And there is nothing more that I love than myself, my husband and my family too much for them to be unhappy and for me to be unhappy.”

A production source tells Us that Siggy feels she got a rough edit this season and feels “betrayed” by production. “There’s not a chance she’ll go back. She feels liberated,” the insider added.

The show “focused on Siggy’s reactions and not her interactions,” another source tells Us, adding that she felt “singled out.” Luckily, she did have Dolores Catania as her “rock” throughout the entire season.

Another insider claimed that Siggy was “very difficult” to work with this season. “She was not going to be asked back. Fan reaction about her has been very negative, especially with what she has posted on social media,” the source says.

Siggy also gave the following statement to Bravo’s The Daily Dish: “After much reflection and Bravo’s support, I have decided that this will be my last season on The Real Housewives of New Jersey. I am grateful to the network for allowing me to be part of this successful franchise and wish only the best for Teresa [Giudice], Melissa [Gorga], Dolores, Danielle [Staub] and Margaret. At this time, I want to focus on my beautiful family, my growing business and some exciting new projects.”

Bravo did not immediately respond to Us Weekly’s response for comment. The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!