Danielle Staub’s ex-husband Marty Caffrey wishes all the best for her, but he had a feeling that the reality TV star’s romance with ex-fiancé Olivier Maier was doomed.

“I wish, and will always wish, [for] Danielle to achieve true love and happiness,” Caffrey said in a statement to Us Weekly. “I fell in love with her, remember? And although I divorced her last August, this still troubles me.”

Staub, 56, was scheduled to marry Maier in New York City on Monday, March 4, but two days before the big date, Us confirmed that the wedding had been postponed. Then, on Monday, multiple sources confirmed to Us that the couple had split. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star had only gone public with her new romance with Maier one week prior, and her rep confirmed the couple’s engagement on Thursday, February 28. At the time, a source told Us that Staub had been seeing the businessman for “about six weeks.”

“I had early suspicions and doubts about the sincerity about this St. Barts nonsense,” Caffrey added, referencing the Instagram photo of Staub and Maier kissing on a beach in the Caribbean destination. “Oliver and Danielle would serve themselves well by putting their feet on the ground and staying there forever. I doubt either can.”

Caffrey also mentioned the rumors that Maier was dating Gina Curko when he was introduced to Staub. “This is an absolute disgrace, what they both did,” Caffrey said. “Having no regard for Gina and her kids and Danielle’s kids is something I will never understand.”

In a statement to Us, Staub’s rep, Steve Honig, says, “Marty would serve himself well by minding his own business and not trying to start a career in reality television.”

The news of Staub and Maier’s engagement came just one week after the Bravo star and Caffrey finalized their divorce. Staub had previously accused Caffrey of verbal and emotional abuse, and he denied the claims in statements to Us at the time.

Staub, who has been engaged 21 times, was previously married to Kevin Maher from 1986 to 1987 and Thomas Staub from 1993 to 2007. She and Thomas share daughters Christine, 25, and Jillian, 20.

With reporting by Marc Lupo

