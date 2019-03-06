Teresa Giudice and Joe Giudice will not remain together if he gets deported, she confirmed in a new sneak peek of the Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion.

“This man is the one and only love of your life, but what you’re saying is that you would split up … that’s what you’re saying,” host Andy Cohen asks her in the video above. After a long pause – and many shocked reactions from the rest of the group – she responds.

“I mean, unless my kids say, mommy I want to move to Italy,” Teresa, 46, says. “Gia’s going to college next year; I haven’t spoken to Milania or Audriana about it, we haven’t gotten there yet; and Gabriella already voiced her opinion to me. She was like, ‘That would be so hard for me, mommy.’ She doesn’t speak the language. She’s like, ‘That would kill me even more.’”

She also adds that she and Joe’s children – Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 13, and Audriana, 10 – have “been through so much already” and she’s not going to uproot them.

In turn, she won’t continue the relationship. “I’m not doing a long-distance relationship. I’m not doing it,” the Standing Strong author notes. “You know, I want somebody with me every day. I know exactly what happens. You know, I’m sure he’ll be with other women. It happens. We do the long-distance thing, it’s not going to work. I’d be like, ‘Bye bye.’”

The businessman, 46, is currently serving a 41-month sentence in prison for fraud and was ordered to be deported to Italy when he’s finished serving. While he has appealed the ruling, Teresa has “been feeling conflicted for a little while now,” an insider told Us Weekly in January. In February, she was spotted out on a cozy weekend with New Jersey realtor Blake Schreck.

She and Joe have been through many ups and downs together since they tied the knot in 1999. Teresa served 11 months in prison for fraud; she was released in 2015 and he began his sentence three months later. Despite her latest revelation, she stated during the first part of the Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion that she is still her husband’s “ride or die.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion airs on Bravo Wednesday, March 6, at 8 p.m. ET.

