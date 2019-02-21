Team Blake! Andy Cohen revealed that he wants Teresa Giudice to hook up with Blake Schreck after Us Weekly obtained photos of the Real Housewives of New Jersey star and the realtor in Miami.

“Teresa has been photographed with this hot young guy and rumors are swirling. Is there anything you can tell us about this?” the host asked Teresa’s costar and sister-in-law Melissa Gorga on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Wednesday, February 20. “Because by the way, I hope it’s true. … I really do, I want her to be getting it from this guy.”

Melissa, who is married to Teresa’s brother, Joe Gorga, played coy about the situation hours after telling DailyMailTV that the Standing Strong author is still with husband Joe Giudice.

“I know nothing about it,” the 39-year-old “On Display” singer told Cohen.

Cohen then pointed out that Melissa doesn’t seem like Teresa’s “favorite person right now,” seemingly referring to the women going head to head during part one of the RHONJ reunion on Wednesday.

Us confirmed that Teresa, 46, was in South Florida with Schreck, 26, over President’s Day weekend, while Joe, 46, serves his 41-month jail sentence for fraud. Teresa and Schreck were spotted holding hands on Saturday, February 16, and enjoying a cozy dinner with friends on Sunday, February 17.

The duo stepped out smiling again on Monday, February 18, at the beach. In the pics, Teresa beamed as she walked on the sand and chatted with the realtor.

Teresa and Schreck were first seen together at the Big Pink in Miami on New Year’s Eve 2018. While a source told Us at the time that the reality star was “aggressively flirting” with him, Teresa’s lawyer, James Leonard Jr., claimed the evening was “a night out with friends, nothing more than that.”

Joe, meanwhile, is set to be a free man next month. A judge ruled in October 2018, however, that he will be kicked out of the country upon release. Us previously confirmed that Teresa told her RHONJ costars the spouses, who share four daughters, will separate if Joe is indeed deported.

