It seems they’ve been friendly for a while now! Days after Teresa Giudice cozied up to New Jersey realtor Blake Schreck during a weekend getaway in Miami, more photos of the pair have emerged — this time from months ago.

Pictures of the Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 46, and Schreck, 26, at New Year’s Eve bash show the two sitting next to each other at a table, with Giudice in a cleavage-baring pink velvet dress. The West Virginia University graduate, for his part, sported a white button-down shirt open nearly halfway, showing his chest, while he appeared to look down at his cellphone.

A source told Us Weekly exclusively in January that Giudice was “aggressively flirting with” Schreck at Big Pink in Miami on NYE. “Teresa had her hands on his leg,” the insider noted. “At points, the two had their hands intertwined, and then the man was rubbing her leg in a romantic way.”

Giudice — whose husband of 19 years, Joe Giudice, is currently serving time in prison for fraud — “didn’t seem like she cared if others were looking” the source added at the time. However, Teresa’s lawyer, James Leonard Jr., said the pair’s time together was just “a night out with friends, nothing more than that.”

Teresa and Schreck were more recently spotted getting close during a trip to a Miami beach on Sunday, February 17. The night prior, the two were seen with their arms wrapped around each other at an event in South Beach, and even held hands as they exited the function together.

The Bravo TV personality revealed during the RHONJ season 9 reunion taping last month that she and Joe would “go our separate ways” if he is in fact deported to his native Italy. (Joe was ordered to return to the country of his birth during a hearing in October 2018.)

Teresa and Joe share four daughters: Gia, 18, Gabriella, 14, Milania, 13, and Audriana, 9.

