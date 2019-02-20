Fun in the sun! Teresa Giudice enjoyed a day at the beach in Miami with New Jersey realtor Blake Schreck on Sunday, February 17.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 46, and the West Virginia University graduate, 26, were spotted taking an Uber with two female friends at approximately 4:45 p.m. Schreck ushered the women into the vehicle before they traveled over to the pool at 1 Hotel South Beach to catch the sunset.

The outing came one day after the Bravo personality and the Totowa, New Jersey, native cozied up and held hands at a cocktail party during their weekend getaway, as Radar Online first reported.

Teresa has been married to Joe Giudice since October 1999, and they share four daughters: Gia, 18, Gabriella, 14, Milania, 13, and Audriana, 9. Joe, 46, is currently serving his 41-month sentence in prison for conspiracy and bankruptcy fraud. He and Teresa pleaded guilty to the charges in March 2014, and she completed her 11-month sentence in December 2015.

Joe is set to be released from prison in March, but a judge ruled in October 2018 that he will be deported to his native Italy after finishing his sentence. Teresa said at the RHONJ season 9 reunion taping in January that she plans to separate from Joe if he is indeed deported.

Scroll down to see more photos from Teresa and Schreck’s Miami getaway.