Focusing on what’s in front of her. Following Teresa Giudice’s revelation that she and husband Joe Giudice will go their “separate ways” if he does, in fact, get deported to his native Italy, a source tells Us Weekly that she “has been feeling conflicted for a little while now.”

The source adds that the reality star, 46, is “doing really good despite all of this and is putting her daughters’ best interests first and her own.” (Teresa and Joe share four daughters, Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 10.)

An insider confirmed to Us earlier this month that Teresa confessed the possibility of splitting with her 46-year-old husband during the Real Housewives of New Jersey season 9 reunion taping.

The businessman, who is currently serving time in prison for fraud, was ordered to be deported to Italy at the end of his sentence. “I don’t understand how I can be deported on this case. If you will, I’ll tell you my side. I shouldn’t even be here right now,” Joe said via teleconference during a court hearing in October 2018. “I have to go back and tell my kids this, and they’ve been waiting to hear from me.”

Teresa and Joe pleaded guilty to 41 counts of fraud in 2014 with Joe also admitting he had neglected to pay almost $200,000 in taxes. Teresa completed her 11-month prison term in December 2015, meanwhile, Joe began his 41-month sentence in March 2016.

“Everyone is shocked that Joe is most likely moving back to Italy. Teresa never talks about Joe’s deportation to her friends,” a source exclusively told Us in October. “She doesn’t like to bring up their legal problems very often, but Joe being deported to Italy is very high up on her ‘never discuss’ list.”

Later that same month, Teresa denied that she would divorce Joe if he was deported. “No. We’re going to be a family,” she told Entertainment Tonight at the time. “We’re going to fight this and get through this.”

