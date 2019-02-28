No significant meaning? Teresa Giudice didn’t bat an eye when asked about photos of her that Us Weekly obtained with Blake Schreck, notably without her wedding rings from husband Joe Giudice.

“I mean, who cares? Who cares if I wear my rings, if I don’t?” the Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 46, told Andy Cohen during part 2 of the Bravo series’ reunion special, which aired on Wednesday, February 27. “Joe never wore rings.”

Teresa’s explanation came after Cohen, 50, brought up Us’ reporting of her getting cozy with the 26-year-old realtor during a New Year’s Eve outing in Miami. The reality star added that a lot of people asked for photos with her and that she “took tons of pictures with tons of fans.”

A source told Us a the time that Teresa was “aggressively flirting” with Schreck during their NYE night out. However, Teresa’s lawyer, James Leonard Jr., claimed the evening was “nothing more” than “a night out with friends.”

Teresa was also spotted without her rings in an Instagram Story in January while celebrating her daughter Gia’s 18th birthday. (She and Joe also share daughters Gabriella, 14, Milania, 13, and Audriana, 9.)

More recently, Teresa and Schreck were spotted holding hands while leaving a function in South Florida earlier this month. The two also enjoyed a day at the beach with other pals during the Bravo star’s weekend getaway.

The Miami trip came less than a month after Teresa revealed that she and Joe, 46, would “go our separate ways” if he is deported to his native Italy.

Joe is currently serving a 41-month prison sentence for fraud and was ordered to return to his place of birth during an October 2018 court hearing. He is set to be released from prison next month.

Cohen, for his part, explained that he hoped the speculation of Teresa hooking up with Schreck is “true.” He added during a Watch What Happens Live episode on February 20: “I want her to be getting it from this guy.”

