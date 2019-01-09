On the rocks? Teresa Giudice was spotted without her wedding ring amid husband Joe Giudice’s fight to avoid deportation.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 46, documented daughter Gia’s 18th birthday party on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, January 8. While Teresa stayed behind the camera for much of the festivities, she did make a few appearances in photos, often hiding her left hand.

However, in one photo, the reality star wrapped her arms around her daughter as she gave her a big birthday smooch. In another pic, she rested her hand on her left leg. The jewelry was noticeably absent from her ring finger in both shots.

A source tells Us Weekly that there is no rift, though. “Teresa has not ditched her wedding ring. She just doesn’t have it on in this picture,” the insider says. “She and Joe are still married. … Nothing to report here.”

The accessory change comes a week after Teresa was seen “aggressively flirting with and perusing a man in his early 20s” at Big Pink in Miami on December 31, according to a source.

“Teresa had her hands on his leg,” the insider told Us. “At points, the two had their hands intertwined, and then the man was rubbing her leg in a romantic way. … [She] didn’t seem like she cared if others were looking.”

Her lawyer, James Leonard Jr., insisted to Us that the outing was innocent. “Teresa was out celebrating New Year’s Eve with a large group of men and women while she was in Miami,” he said. “They are all friends and have all known each other for a significant period of time. It’s a night out with friends, nothing more than that.”

A judge ordered Joe, 46, to be deported in October 2018. He has been in prison since March 2016 serving a 41-month sentence stemming from 41 counts of fraud and failure to pay approximately $200,000 in taxes. He reportedly filed an appeal in November 2018 in an effort to avoid being sent back to his native Italy.

Shortly after the ruling, Teresa claimed that she would not divorce her husband of 19 years. “We’re going to be a family,” she told Entertainment Tonight at the time. “We’re going to fight this and get through this.” (The couple are also parents of Gabriella, 14, Milania, 12, and Audriana, 9.)

In addition, the Standing Strong author said during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen that she had not had sex in “two years and seven months” as of November 2018.

With reporting by Jennifer Peros

