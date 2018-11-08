Teresa Giudice’s romantic nights are behind her. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star opened up on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen about how she hasn’t had sex since her husband, Joe Giudice, reported to prison in March 2016.

“There have always been rumors that you and Joe were going to get divorced, and now he’s been away and my poor girl has not had sex in a long time ‘cause there’s no conjugal visits,” Andy Cohen pointed out on Wednesday, November 7.

Teresa, 46, nodded and responded, “Two years and seven months. I’m counting.”

The Bravo personality explained that she typically kisses Joe, also 46, when she visits him at his Pennsylvania prison, but even that feels like too much PDA at times.

“I just don’t like doing that in front of other people,” she told Cohen, 50. “I don’t like going there. I really don’t like it. I don’t like the room. I don’t like all the people around me. I just don’t like that.”

The Giudices — who share daughters Gia, 17, Gabriella, 14, Milania, 12, and Audriana, 9 — went though a tough time when they were both sentenced to prison for fraud. Teresa was released in December 2015 after serving 11 months, and Joe is expected to complete his 41-month sentence in March 2019.

“The marriage may be over,” a source close to the reality star told Us Weekly exclusively in August 2017. “She’s loving her independence. She’s becoming quite free while Joe is away at prison.”

Teresa fueled speculation in January when she wrote on Instagram that she was getting “great advice” from a divorce lawyer. However, her family attorney later clarified to Us that a divorce “ain’t happening.”

The Standing Strong author reignited the rumors in September when she asked Luann de Lesseps whether it was “difficult going through a divorce on TV.” (The Real Housewives of New York City star announced her separation from her husband of seven months, Tom D’Agostino Jr., in August 2017.)

“I knew that question might be trouble,” Teresa said on WWHL on Thursday. “I shouldn’t have asked it, but my girlfriend was with me … and she was going through a divorce, so she was like, ‘Can you ask this question for me?’ So I asked.”

In October, a judge ordered Joe to be deported to his native Italy after his release from prison. He plans to appeal the ruling.

